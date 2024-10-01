PA House Republicans To Offer Crime Bills

HARRISBURG – A package of bills to tackle crime in PA is being introduced by PA House Republicans. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says rural and urban PA is affected by the growing crime problem and lawmakers need to address it. The legislative package will take a four-pillared approach to tackling crime with a focus on prevention, policing, prosecution, and punishment. Lawmakers focused on the prevention pillar on Monday. One bill will establish an advisory committee at the PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency to promote the organization and operation of community crime stopper programs, identify and direct funding for rewards, and share best practices across the state for all the programs to benefit. Another bill creates a framework for communities to organize their own neighborhood watch programs with the support and assistance of local law enforcement. Bills addressing the other three pillars of fighting crime will be forthcoming in the days ahead.