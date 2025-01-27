PA Faces Upcoming High-Stakes Court Elections

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans put PA back in the win column in the 2024 presidential race. Now they hope that momentum carries over to contests this year that will determine whether the state Supreme Court retains left-leaning majorities or flip to conservative control. The outcome can be pivotal in deciding cases related to abortion, election disputes, voting laws, and redistricting for Congress and state legislatures. Money already is pouring in and is expected to eclipse the amount spent on state Supreme Court races two years ago. In PA, November’s general election will feature three Democrats running to retain their seats, putting Democrats’ 5-2 majority on the line. All three justices – Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht – face a “yes” or “no” vote to win another 10-year term. Pending in PA courts are cases that challenge laws limiting the use of Medicaid to cover the cost of abortions and requiring certain mail-in ballots to be disqualified.