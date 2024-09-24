PA Adjutant General Announces Retirement

HARRISBURG – PA’s Adjutant General, Major General Mark Schindler has announced his retirement after nearly four decades of service with the PA National Guard. Schindler was the 54th Adjutant General of PA. Gov. Josh Shapiro said Schindler has spent his career serving and protecting our Commonwealth and our nation and has led the PA National Guard and Department of Military and Veteran Affairs with extraordinary honor and integrity. Gen. Schindler will be retiring on October 1 and the governor plans to nominate a new Adjutant General after that effective date.