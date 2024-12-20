New Post For PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro is appointing Attorney General Michelle Henry to serve as PA’s Inspector General, effective January 21, 2025. The Inspector General protects the integrity of state agencies by investigating fraud, misconduct, and abuse in executive agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction. Henry is leaving the Attorney General role as Dave Sunday will take over next month. PA’s current Inspector General Lucas Miller has resigned effective January 2, 2025. First Deputy State Inspector General Clarke Madden will serve as Interim State Inspector General between January 2 and January 21, 2025.