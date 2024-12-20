New PennDOT Driver’s Center In Berks County

BERKS COUNTY – State officials and PennDOT announced that a new state-of-the-art Driver License Center is now open in Berks County. The new center will provide a convenient location for driver license and ID transactions, including same-day REAL ID services. The new facility is located at 4365 Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township. Hours of operation for the new facility will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The new facility offers ample parking, a large customer waiting area, and additional processing and photo counters. Officials said there has been a clear need for some time for additional services in the Reading area.