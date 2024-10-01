New PA Sportsmen Plate Unveiled

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission and PA Fish and Boat Commission have unveiled the new PA Sportsman license plate. The new specialty plate, available now through PennDOT, is adorned with artwork featuring iconic PA hunting, fishing, and boating imagery including the white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, and anglers fishing from a kayak on a scenic river. The license plate costs $40 plus the registration fee, of which $14 will be deposited into a Youth Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account to be allocated evenly to the Game and Fish & Boat Commissions for the purpose of promoting youth hunting and fishing activities. To purchase a PA Sportsman specialty license plate, visit the PennDOT website, choose Special Fund, and select the PA Sportsman option.