New PA Adjutant General Named

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has named Brigadier General John Pippy to serve as PA’s acting Adjutant General and head of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. He replaces Major Gen. Mark Schindler, who retired October 1. Currently, Pippy serves as Director, Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, PA National Guard. He leads the integration of strategic and joint staff issues for over 13,000 soldiers and 4,100 airmen of the PA National Guard. He leads the administration, coordination, planning, development, and execution of all Joint Staff programs that prepare the state for contingency operations in either a federal or state emergency to include man-made or natural disasters and federal mobilizations. Pippy – a West Point graduate – will bring decades of leadership experience to the post.