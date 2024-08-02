Narrowing Down The Choice For Running Mate

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to decide on a running mate, three Democrats are thought to be on her short list: PA Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. Shapiro scrapped three weekend fundraisers in the seaside communities on the coast of Long Island, New York, and his press secretary, Manuel Bonder, offered little explanation as to why. He said, “The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee. His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.” One Shapiro fundraiser was to be hosted by Michael Kempner, a member of President Biden’s national finance committee. Kempner said in a note to invitees that the gathering had been postponed and openly advocated for Shapiro to be Harris’ No. 2. Harris aides were looking to make the public announcement of her choice for running mate on Monday prior to a Tuesday rally in Philadelphia.