Moving PA’s Legislature To Part-Time Status

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced soon directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study on whether the PA Constitution should be amended to return the General Assembly to part-time status – no more than 120 calendar days per year. In his co-sponsorship memo, Rep. Perry Stambaugh of Juniata & Perry Counties says the study would also outline various methods, processes, and a timeline that a constitutional amendment for switching to a part-time legislature, if ratified by voters, could be implemented. PA became a full-time legislative body with adoption of the 1968 PA Constitution. The National Conference of State Legislatures lists PA’s legislature as among the nation’s most expensive. Reducing the time the General Assembly remains in session would shrink the cost of benefits, reduce the opportunity for political corruption, and force more productive legislative sessions as worked successfully for PA prior to 1968. In an age of virtually instant communications not requiring travel to the Capitol for committee hearings, etc., a part-time legislative model might provide a more efficient way for modern government to function. Stambaugh added the study would begin the conversation of bringing our legislative body into the 21st century.