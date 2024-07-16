More Charges Filed Against Lancaster Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster man accused of committing a cold-case sexual assault in 1997 and facing a second set of charges after a search warrant at his residence in August 2023 revealed child pornography, now faces a third set of charges after jurisdiction was established on pictures found during the search warrant that revealed him having unlawful contact with a minor. The new set of charges against 55-year-old Eric Dorwart include indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of minors, and other charges. State Police continues to investigate to identify the victims, who were discovered to be infants that the Dorwart family may have babysat. Anyone with information who can assist in identifying the victims and any additional potential victims can contact PSP Troopers Dakota Baer or Brian McNally at 717-299-7650.