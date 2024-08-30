Mistake From Maryland Gov. Moore

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he made “an honest mistake” in failing to correct a White House fellowship application 18 years ago when he wrote he had received a Bronze Star for his military service in Afghanistan that he never ended up receiving. Moore released a statement after the New York Times obtained a copy of the application through a Freedom of Information Act request. The newspaper reported that Moore made the claim on the application in 2006. Moore said a deputy brigade commander recommended him for the Bronze Star and told him to include the award on his application; however, Moore did not receive the award.