Missing Teen Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster are seeking information about the whereabouts of a missing teen. 15-year-old Skylar Bier was last seen on the 500 block of Woodward Street on Monday, October 7 shortly after 4 p.m. She is approximately 5’3″, 130 lbs, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. Bier was last seen wearing black shorts, a black crop-top style shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black Nike crew socks, and some style of Jordan sneakers. Photos of her can be seen under this news story. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.