Missing Cumberland County Man Sought

CUMBERLAND COUNTY –A missing man is being sought by Cumberland County authorities. On June 18, police were notified that 60-year-old Scott Tippett has not been seen or heard from since Sunday, June 16 around 8:30 p.m. On Sunday morning, Tippett went golfing at an unknown golf course with several unknown friends. He was last seen at the American Legion in New Cumberland with his golfing friends and it is unknown where he went from there. His vehicle has been parked at his home since the weekend and has not moved, nor does it look like Tippett has been home since Sunday morning. His phone appears to be off or without power and he has not answered any phone calls or text messages since Sunday night around 8:30. Police have been utilizing several resources, but have been unsuccessful in locating him. Tippett is described as a white male with balding gray hair, six feet tall, 190 lbs., hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing golfing attire. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who might have been with him Sunday, June 16 is asked to call New Cumberland Borough Police at 717-774-0400 or email Patrolman Bates at bates@newcumberlandborough.com.