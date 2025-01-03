Miller Running For PA Senate Seat

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County state representative has announced his intent to run for the PA Senate’s 36th District seat which will be decided by special election due to Sen. Ryan Aument’s recent resignation to become State Director for Sen.-Elect David McCormick. Republican Rep. Brett Miller says through his service in the state House, he has been a leader in stopping tax increases and fighting to eliminate burdensome regulations that stifle economic growth. With a demonstrated track record of protecting taxpayers and strong conservative leadership, Miller added that he is ready to hit the ground running in the state Senate on day one. Miller was first elected to serve in the PA House in 2014 and prior to that, Miller worked as a public school guidance counselor, serving for 22 years in the Warwick School District and for 4 years in the Eastern Lancaster County School District. Miller also served for nine years as supervisor in East Hempfield Township. Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons also announced his intent to run for the seat.