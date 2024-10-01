Milestone For PA ABLE Accounts

HARRISBURG – The PA ABLE Savings Program has hit a milestone, according to PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Accounts with PA ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) help Pennsylvanians with disabilities and their families to save for disability-related expenses without impacting important benefits. PA ABLE offers seven different savings and investment options with account owners able to contribute up to $18,000 per year. Contributions can be deducted from PA state income taxes and owners pay no federal or state income taxes on account growth when used for qualified expenses.To learn more visit paable.gov, or email info@paable.gov or call 855-529-2253.