Measure Would Expand Grandparent Rights In PA

HARRISBURG – York County Rep. Joe D’Orsie plans to reintroduce legislation to expand the circumstances under which a grandparent may seek visitation rights with a grandchild. In cases where parents are unable to maintain a stable relationship with their child, grandparents can often provide a neutral and loving environment. When a parent is absent through incarceration, substance abuse issues, or military deployment, grandparents are often eager and willing to step in and assume custodial responsibilities until the parent is ready and able to resume their parental obligations. Numerous studies indicate that children who maintain strong relationships with their grandparents experience better and more stable health outcomes, including lower levels of depression and anxiety. The legislation will allow grandparents to seek partial physical custody if the grandparent has assumed or is willing to assume responsibility for the child and has a sustained, substantial, and sincere interest in the welfare of the child. The bill will help foster extended family bonds, while championing the best interests of children and families at large. D’Orsie is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for the proposal.