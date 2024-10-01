MDS Relief Effort For Hurricane Victims

LITITZ – Assessment teams and early response crews from Lancaster County-based Mennonite Disaster Service are in western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene. MDS Executive Director Kevin King, who is outside Asheville, NC, said that conditions of roads, destruction of homes, lack of ability to communicate, and the extent of damage are reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Volunteers from Storm Aid have arrived with skid steers and other equipment to begin moving debris, mud, and downed trees. Storm Aid is a pool of MDS volunteers from the Lancaster County area. MDS is accepting monetary donations and has opened a volunteer waitlist, planning to begin scheduling volunteers when the area is safe to access, accommodations are secured, funds are in place, and communities most in need have been identified. Volunteers are asked not to self-deploy. While their first efforts are taking place in North Carolina, MDS will be monitoring needs in other communities for ways volunteers can respond. You can make a financial donation to MDS for their Hurricane Helene relief effort by clicking on their logo below. To give by check, mail your donation to MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To give by phone, call 1-800-241-8111.