McCaskey Student Identified In Making Threats

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police have identified a 15-year-old McCaskey student as the owner of an online account that posted threats of violence on social media. The original post was created on Monday, September 23, and more were shared on Tuesday, September 24. Police are aware of at least 3 social media posts shared by the account. Charges have not been filed. It is an active investigation and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.