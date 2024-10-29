Lawsuits Claim Children Abused Inside PA Juvenile Facilities

HARRISBURG (AP) – A set of newly filed lawsuits by people who claim they were sexually abused inside PA juvenile detention and treatment facilities makes more than 200 people who have launched such cases since May. The New York-based Levy Konigsberg firm said it filed claims on behalf of more than 60 people. They’re alleging government-run and private facilities didn’t protect them when they were children. Lawsuits were filed in federal and county courthouses in PA. The latest cases make allegations that date from more than two decades ago until last year.