Laser Strikes At Harrisburg Airport

HIGHSPIRE – Dauphin County authorities are investigating two separate Tuesday, October 29th complaints from Harrisburg International Airport of laser strikes on in coming planes. The lasers were reported by airport traffic controllers as coming from an area about one mile north of the tower. Shining laser pointers at planes flying overhead, poses a serious risk to the safety of the aircraft and people on the ground. The action is not only hazardous, but it is also illegal. Aiming a laser pointer at aircraft is a federal crime, and those responsible can face substantial fines and imprisonment for up to 5 years. Anyone with information that will assist in the investigation is asked to contact Highspire Police at 717-939-9866.