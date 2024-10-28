Lancaster Shooting Under Investigation

LANCASTER – A weekend shooting in Lancaster is under investigation. On Saturday at 9:08 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Marshall and New Dauphin Streets. Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering from apparent gunshot-related injuries. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. Police do not believe this was a random act and do not believe there is any danger to the public. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300. Persons may remain anonymous.