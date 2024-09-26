Lancaster Home Rule Charter Education Sessions Planned

LANCASTER – Lancaster City voters will decide on November 5th whether or not to adopt a Home Rule Charter. The Sorace Administration is recommending Home Rule as a solution to help build a stronger future for Lancaster. The Home Rule Study Commission along with Mayor Sorace will be holding five upcoming education sessions where city residents can hear from the Home Rule Study Commission about what is in the proposed Home Rule Charter, and then hear from Mayor Sorace about what the Home Rule Charter means for taxation, city services, and more. You can see the dates and locations of the sessions below.
Thursday, September 26, 2024 • 6:00PM
West Art
816 Buchanan Avenue
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 • 6:00PM
Scheffy Building • McCaskey Campus
1020 Lehigh Avenue
Thursday, October 3, 2024 • 6:00PM
The Mix
520 North Street
Thursday, October 10, 2024 • 6:00PM
Bright Side Opportunities Center
515 Hershey Avenue
Thursday, October 24, 2024 • 6:00PM
City Hall • Polite Council Chambers
120 N. Duke Street
– This meeting will be live streamed on YouTube.
– American Sign Language interpretation will be available at this meeting.