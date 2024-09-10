Lancaster County Remembering 9/11

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Commissioners, alongside Lancaster County first responders will be holding a remembrance tomorrow for those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Additionally, the Commissioners will recognize the 52 Lancaster County first responders who died in the line of duty with a wreath laying ceremony. Lancaster County is one of the safest counties in the state, due in large part to the thousands of first responders across our community. Speaking at the memorial this year is Lt. Col. (Ret.) Sean Gallagher, who served in the U.S. Army for two decades. His life is linked with and shaped by the events of 9/11 and the wars that followed. His brother, Daniel, who worked for Cantor Fitzgerald, lost his life in the attacks on the World Trade Center. Gallagher also also served in Operation Joint Guardian, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. The ceremony will be held tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center at 101 Champ Blvd. in Manheim. The public is welcome to attend.