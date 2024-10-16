Lancaster County Rapist Arrested In Chester County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a Lancaster County man accused of raping a woman at knife-point in Manor Township. 49-year-old Efrain Mateo of Manor Township was arrested in Chester County and is currently held in Lancaster County Prison after a judge denied him bail. Mateo is accused of entered a woman’s residence along the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road in the early morning of October 3, restrained her hands with duct tape while she was in bed, and held a knife to the woman’s neck. The woman had an active PFA against Mateo at the time of the offense. An 8-year-old child was also in the bed at the time.