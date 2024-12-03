Lancaster County Man Waives Preliminary Hearing

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man accused of stabbing two siblings, killing one of them, has waived his preliminary hearing. 49-year-old Benjamin Garcia Gual of East Hempfield Township will stand trial on charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person. He is accused of stabbing siblings, Carmen and Luis Martinez-Silva at a residence in the 2900 block of Dell Lane in Lancaster around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 3. Police found both victims with multiple stab wounds and Garcia Gual inside a vehicle with a kitchen knife. First responders performed lifesaving measures on Carmen Martinez-Silva, but were unsuccessful. Luis Martinez-Silva survived the incident. Carmen Martinez-Silva’s daughter told police her mother had spent the night at the Dell Lane residence because she was “scared” of Garcia Gual, with whom she was involved in a romantic relationship.