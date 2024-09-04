Lancaster County Hit & Run Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County hit & run crash is under investigation. It occurred August 24 around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Lincoln Highway East. A truck was eastbound when the driver rear ended the vehicle in front of them. This pushed that vehicle into a third vehicle. The truck fled west on Lincoln Highway East, then south on S. Cherry Lane and north on Rt. 896. The truck would have sustained front end damage. Police released a photo of the truck along with an emblem from the suspect vehicle which can be seen below. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the truck and the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676. Tipsters can remain anonymous.