Jordanian Leader Visits Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan to Maryland’s Capitol. It was the first time a foreign head of state has visited Maryland on official business. They met in the Maryland State House on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion with business and education leaders from around the state. Officials from Maryland’s leading industries, including engineering, research, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, financial services, and technology, attended the meeting. The governor’s office said they discussed trade, investment, and partnership opportunities between Maryland and Jordan.