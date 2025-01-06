Homicide Investigation In Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MD – Harford County, Maryland detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in Aberdeen. On January 5, around 12:34 a.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of N Sewards Court for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other victim, identified as 18-year-old Kylonne Taylor of Aberdeen, was located in the basement of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted life saving measures on Taylor, but he died at the scene. Authorities say at this time, while the motive remains under investigation, detectives do not believe the incident to be a random act. Anyone with information about the crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Moro with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. A cash reward of up to $2,000 may be eligible for information leading to an arrest.