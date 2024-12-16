Home Care Aide Nabbed By Lancaster Police

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police arrested an in-home care aide who was being sought from a May 10, 2024 incident. 27-year-old Kaisha Parrilla had an outstanding warrant on charges of burglary and criminal attempt – theft by deception. Parrilla had recently been removed from a case where she was assisting a disabled, elderly female on the 500 block of Second Street. Several days later, the disabled, elderly female awoke in the middle of the night to find Parrilla rifling through the drawers in her bedroom. Parrilla’s last known whereabouts had been in Berks County. Police arrested Parrilla last Friday.