Hit And Run Suspect Identified

LANCASTER – On October 21, 2024, at approximately 9:00 AM, Manheim Township Police responded to the 100 block of River Drive in Lancaster Township for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 75-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries that required hospitalization. Also injured was a dog that the victim’s friend had been walking. The victim’s friend was able to identify the striking vehicle as a dark 4-door sedan. Officers obtained surveillance video of the crash from a nearby residence. A second witness contacted police after seeing a Crimewatch Post and reported a vehicle on Route 30 West that was driving erratically and had front-end damage. They provided a Maryland registration plate on the vehicle. Due to the quick response of emergency responders in this case, the suspect vehicle was caught on both police and EMS dash camera video. The Maryland registration provided by the witness matched what was found on the dash camera video. Utilizing all the evidence, a suspect was identified as John Paul Michels. On November 27th, police obtained an arrest warrant for Michels for the charges of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury and a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid Warrant. Michel’s whereabouts are currently unknown. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.