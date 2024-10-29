Help Needed In York Gun Show Theft

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a theft from the gun show held at the York Expo Center located at 334 Carlisle Avenue on October 26. He was seen leaving the Expo Center in a newer model white Honda Accord with an unknown plate. Three surveillance photos of the man were released and they can be seen below. If you have any information regarding the identity of the man, please contact West Manchester Township Police Officer John Buchkoski at 717-792-9514 or email him at jbuchkoski@wmtwp.com.