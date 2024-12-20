Help For The Hurting During Holidays

HARRISBURG – State officials came together at the Capitol Christmas tree to remind Pennsylvanians of resources available to support them during the holiday season and into the new year. The Departments of Human Services, Aging, Drug and Alcohol Programs, and Health reinforced their commitment to helping Pennsylvanians throughout the year, especially during the holidays, which can bring about a range of feelings and experiences – some of which can be difficult or feel isolating. PA Department of Human Services Secretary, Dr. Val Arkoosh said if you are going through hard times or find this time of year to be challenging, you are not alone. Help is available for people struggling with their mental health or considering self-harm as well as people looking to help a loved one through the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The Lifeline is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information on assistance programs available to help Pennsylvanians, visit the Department of Human Services website at dhs.pa.gov.