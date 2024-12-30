Half Staff For President Carter

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds across PA to fly at half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Sunday. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. PA House Democrat leaders issued a statement on Carter’s passing. They said, “As president, he guided the nation past the dark memory of Watergate. Here in PA, he was a steady, calming voice during the Three Mile Island crisis. After his presidency, he became a world leader once again in the arena of human rights and democracy, for which he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, and for decades, he was the face—and the man swinging the hammer—for Habitat for Humanity.”