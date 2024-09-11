Guilty Plea In Veteran’s Group Fraud

PHILADELPHIA – A Lancaster woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding two nonprofit veterans organizations. 46-year-old Jessika Hiepler entered the plea before a U.S. District Judge on two counts of wire fraud related to her scheme to defraud American Legion Post 34 and American Veterans Post 19. Hiepler faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine, along with restitution. As part of the plea agreement, Hiepler agreed to a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of over $1.4 million. The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from Lancaster City Police.