Good News For A Lancaster County Outreach

MOUNTVILLE – A law firm that filed a civil lawsuit against Mountville’s Faith Friendship Ministries on behalf of one victim in a tragic case of institutional abuse has discontinued its lawsuit. The decision marks a milestone in FFM’s journey as it continues its mission of providing housing and support services to low-income adults, particularly those affected by severe mental illness. With the lawsuit’s discontinuation, Faith Friendship Ministries is now in a less fragile position to continue its mission of service and care. Low-income personal care homes in PA face a severe funding deficit of nearly 50%, so the development allows FFM to refocus on securing funding, including grants and donors that were previously out of reach. Executive Director Tammie Morris says “Despite the emotional, legal, and financial toll, we have remained committed to the well-being of our residents and ensuring our organization operates with the highest standards of safety and integrity. We are grateful for the support of our community and public officials who rallied around us in the last two years.”