Funding Available For PA Hunger Free Campuses

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced $1 million in Hunger-Free Campus Grant funding is available to help institutions of higher education serve their school communities and ensure their students have access to the healthy, nutritious food. Last year, $1 million in grants was awarded to 30 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger on campuses across the state. Through the grant program, colleges with the PA Hunger-Free Campus or PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation may apply for competitive funding in an amount up to $20,000 for institutions with 3,000 or fewer learners; $40,000 for institutions with 3,001 to 7,000 learners; and $60,000 for institutions with 7,001 learners or more. Interested institutions should apply through the eGrants system . Additional information about the grants is available on the P A Hunger-Free Campus Initiative webpage. Applications will be accepted until September 23, 2024.