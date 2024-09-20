Food Insecurity Affects 1.5 Million Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Beaver County Sen. Elder Vogel stood with local and state leaders to shed light on the impacts of food insecurity in PA and how the state is involved in addressing and spreading awareness about hunger. 1.5 million Pennsylvanians and over 436,000 children face some kind of food insecurity. Specifically in this year’s budget, the legislature allocated $98.8 million toward School Food Services; $26.7 million toward the State Food Purchase Program; $2 million toward the Fresh Food Financing Initiative; and $1 million toward the Food Access Initiative. Vogel and Allegheny County Rep. Emily Kinkead lead the bipartisan Legislative Hunger Caucus and oversee the Capitol Hunger Garden, which provides hundreds of pounds of produce for Downtown Daily Bread who provides meals to the homeless in the Harrisburg area.