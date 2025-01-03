Food Court Opens Today Through Next Week

HARRISBURG – The Food Court at the Farm Show offers a variety of delicious things to eat. The Food Court will be open today from noon until 9 p.m. for those who want to sample a variety of PA grown and made products. The Food Court generates income to support the non-profit PA Agricultural Commodity Organizations. Some of the delicious food available include trout chowder, PA Preferred Pizza, caramel apples, berry battered Oreos, breaded mushrooms, and maple cotton candy. Credit card and cash will be accepted at all food vendor locations.