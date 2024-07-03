Fish for Free On The Fourth

HARRISBURG – An opportunity to Fish For Free on PA waterways will be taking place tomorrow, July 4. Fish For Free Days allow a PA resident or non-resident to legally fish on state waterways with no fishing license required. Trout and Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. All other fishing regulations still apply. Fish For Free Days in PA is a great way for families to “catch” the fun of fishing together and is an easy way to introduce individuals to the sport of fishing or reconnect with the sport if you haven’t fished in a while. Many families already spend the day at lakes and parks throughout the state and can try fishing at no cost.