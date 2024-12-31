First Day Hikes Planned At PA Parks

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources will host more than 70 guided hikes in 46 state parks and one forest district on New Year’s Day, as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” initiative. The guided hikes, all taking place on January 1, help promote a healthy start in the new year while offering every Pennsylvanian an opportunity to forge new and stronger connections with the outdoors. DCNR staff and forest staff, as well as volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles. Some hikes can be longer depending on the park and its terrain. You can find a listing of the participating parks below. In addition to First Day Hikes, many PA state parks also have self-guided hikes, story walks, and adventure labs available in all four seasons. More information is available on DCNR’s website. The following PA state park and forest locations are participating on January 1, 2025:
- Bald Eagle State Park
- Beltzville State Park
- Big Elk Creek State Park
- Black Moshannon State Park
- Blue Knob State Park
- Boyds Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area
- Buchanan State Forest
- Caledonia State Park
- Canoe Creek State Park
- Chapman State Park
- Codorus State Park
- Cook Forest State Park
- Cowans Gap State Park
- Delaware Canal State Park
- French Creek State Park
- Gifford Pinchot State Park
- Greenwood Furnace State Park
- Hills Creek State Park
- Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center
- Kings Gap Environmental Education Center
- Kinzua Bridge State Park
- Lackawanna State Park
- Laurel Hill State Park
- Lehigh Gorge State Park
- Little Buffalo State Park
- Lyman Run State Park
- Marsh Creek State Park
- Maurice K. Goddard State Park
- Moraine State Park
- Nescopeck State Park
- Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center
- Ohiopyle State Park
- Parker Dam State Park
- Pine Grove Furnace State Park
- Point State Park
- Prince Gallitzin State Park
- Pymatuning State Park
- Raccoon Creek State Park
- RB Winter State Park
- Ridley Creek State Park
- Sinnemahoning State Park
- Susquehannock State Park
- Tyler State Park
- Vosburg Neck State Park
- Warriors Path State Park
- Washington Crossing Historic Park
- Whipple Dam State Park
- White Clay Creek Preserve