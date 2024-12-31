First Day Hikes Planned At PA Parks

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources will host more than 70 guided hikes in 46 state parks and one forest district on New Year’s Day, as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” initiative. The guided hikes, all taking place on January 1, help promote a healthy start in the new year while offering every Pennsylvanian an opportunity to forge new and stronger connections with the outdoors. DCNR staff and forest staff, as well as volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles. Some hikes can be longer depending on the park and its terrain. You can find a listing of the participating parks below. In addition to First Day Hikes, many PA state parks also have self-guided hikes, story walks, and adventure labs available in all four seasons. More information is available on DCNR’s website. The following PA state park and forest locations are participating on January 1, 2025: