Fatal York Crash Claims Maryland Woman

YORK COUNTY – A fatal crash in York County has claimed the life of a Maryland woman. State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Friday along Barrens Road South in Hopewell Township. 56-year-old Kimberly Fowler of Whiteford ran off the roadway into a wooded area and struck multiple trees. Police don’t know exactly when the crash occurred or how long Fowler had been in the vehicle, but it may have been overnight. She was pronounced dead the scene by the York County Coroner’s Office. The manner of death has been ruled as accidental. PSP are continuing their investigation.