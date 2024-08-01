Fatal Pedestrian Accident In York County

YORK COUNTY – A fatal York County crash is under investigation. On July 30, around 9:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on E. Market Street at Northern Way in Springettsbury Township. The pedestrian died as a result of the collision. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any additional information is asked to contact Springettesbury Township Police Cpl. Landis at 717-757-3525 or at clandis@springettsbury.com.