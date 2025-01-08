Fatal Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – One person perished in a single vehicle crash in York County. Authorities responded around 7:30 a.m. yesterday to the 200 block of Meadow Trail in Peach Bottom Township. The York County Coroner’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man was found deceased after crashing his pickup truck. The unidentified victim was northbound, when for some reason, the truck swerved, hit a stone pillar, crossing the southbound lane, and striking a telephone pole. It is not known yet if a medical event preceded the crash. An autopsy is scheduled fro today at Lehigh Valley Hospital. PSP York is investigating the incident.