Fatal Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. A 23-year-old male driver was traveling in the area of Alpine and Boat Mooring 3 Road in Warrington Township when he lost control of his vehicle and impacted a tree just before 7 p.m. last night. He was transported from the scene to York Hospital where he later died. The manner of death was ruled as accidental. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. State Police are investigating the crash.