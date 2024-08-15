Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a single vehicle accident today in southern Lancaster County. State Police responded to Slate Hill Road near the intersection with Tanning Yard Hollow Road in Drumore Township at around 5:19 a.m. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Authorities say the 52-year-old male driver was entrapped inside the vehicle and was unable to be removed. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle had swerved off the road and collided with the tree. The investigation is on-going.