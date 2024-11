Extra Give Held Today

LANCASTER – Today is ExtraGive. Through midnight tonight, persons can join thousands of generous donors around Lancaster County to support organizations. Simply log on to ExtraGive.org, explore over 400 organizations, and support causes you care about. All donations are stretched by a variety of sponsors. Some of the participating non-profits include Friendship Community, Global Disciples, House Of His Creation, Joni & Friends PA, Kraybill Mennonite School, and Landis Communities.