Expo Planned For Older Pennsylvanians

LANCASTER – Over 50 exhibitors will be available to offer information on programs and services for older residents at Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin’s Senior Expo on September 26 in Lancaster. The free public event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farm and Home Center at 1383 Arcadia Road in Lancaster. State, county, and local agencies will be on hand to provide information on a wide variety of benefits for older Pennsylvanians, including health and wellness, assistive technologies, consumer protection, income tax assistance, veteran benefits, and much more. Free health screenings, flu shots, door prizes and light refreshments will also be available. The American Red Cross will also host a blood drive at the event from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. by appointment. Questions can be directed to Martin’s office at 717-397-1309.