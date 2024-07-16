Excessive Heat Warning For The Region

STATE COLLEGE – Our region is under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. today as heat index values will be in the triple digits, according to meteorologist Jeff Nordeen. There is a chance of storms this afternoon which will provide little relief today. The heat may be life-threatening to the elderly and those in poor health, due to prolonged exposure. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned areas. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. Take it easy if you must be outside and if you must be outside, take frequent breaks. Check on elderly relatives and neighbors to make sure they are doing well through this hot period. A heat advisory is also in effect from 8 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday. A listing of heat safety tips can be seen below.

