Ephrata Stabbing Leads To Arrest

EPHRATA – A Sunday stabbing in Ephrata, Lancaster County, has led to an arrest. Around 5:58 p.m., officers responded to a domestic-related incident in the 100 block of Wyneberry Drive. Following an investigation, officers say 43-year-old Samantha Nolan of Ephrata faces aggravated assault and other charges. The incident occurred after a verbal dispute escalated, resulting in the victim sustaining a single stab wound to the back. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Nolan is currently being held at the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of a $30,000 bail.