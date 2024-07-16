Doorless Driving Coming To PA

HARRISBURG – Doorless driving will be permitted in PA for vehicles such as Jeeps and Broncos under legislation signed into law by the governor. Senate Bill 298 – now Act 61 of 2024 – adheres to logistical and safety standards important to residents and law enforcement, including requiring side view mirrors when doors are removed and upholding the seat belt protections in place for minors. The new law brings the Keystone State in line with the rest of the country regarding doorless driving. Drivers will be able to remove doors beginning mid-September.